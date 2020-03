© Sputnik / Alexander Shcherbak

Congratulating someone on their birthday is the polite thing to do, but apparently not when anti-Russian hysteria comes into play. The German public broadcaster ARD has just learned this the hard way.A diplomat with such a scoresheet surely deserves a few words of appreciation on his big day - that's what ARD might've been thinking when they put up a tweet of congratulations to the Russian FM.The ARD tweet also had a line, saying that the photos are on sale.That did not go down well with fellow journalists in the German tabloid Bild . That outlet labeled Lavrov "Putin's propaganda pioneer" and insisted that the ARD congratulation was totally inappropriate, when "Russia's foreign propaganda on the subject of Covid-19 has been raging against the West for days."On top of that, retweeting Russia's mission at NATO was also apparently a crime, as it "regularly spreads propaganda and lies."To further cement its position, the tabloid even addressed the Free Democratic Party's (FDP) foreign policy spokesman, Bijan Djir-Sarai, for comment on the 'scandal.'However, he pointed out that promoting a book wasn't something that a public broadcaster should do.The outlet also demanded explanations from ARD, but got no response.