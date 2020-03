The government of Canada is asking for products and services that can be used to aid in the coronavirus pandemic on buyandsell.gc.ca . This follows a large shipment of medical products and equipment to China according to the Toronto Sun . Now Canadians may need China to return the favour.On the main page of the website it says, "Are you a business that can supply products and services in support of Canada's response to COVID-19? Canada wants to hear from you."Canadian Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Perrin Beatty posted a message to social media saying, "Are you a manufacturer who can retool to manufacture critical medical equipment? "If your answer is 'yes', the federal government wants to hear from you ASAP.Please contact celine.caira@canada.ca ."Many businesses have used their operations to do what they can to help the country. One example is Dillon's Small Batch Distillers in Ontario where they are bottling 65 percent alcohol for disinfecting Italy seeing shortages of ventilators and have to decide which patients are most in need of the equipment. As the virus spreads in Canada, the country is doing everything it can to avoid a similar situation.Dr. Kulvinder Gill who is President of the Concerned Ontario Doctors voiced these concerns during a National Post Radio program on Wednesday.Global Affairs Canada made an announcement on Feb. 9 saying:On Jan. 25 the first case of coronavirus was identified in Canada and by the time there were five confirmed cases Canada had started shipping the equipment.