Flooding occurred after a torrential downpour lasting just a few hours during the afternoon of 13 March 2020. IFRC said the flooding caused rivers to break their banks, inundating homes and streets with flood water and mud.
Almost 200 homes were completely destroyed and media report many more have been damaged. Seven people were injured but there are no reports of fatalities. Vehicles and electricity lines were also damaged. Some reports suggested the newly built Bridge B.J. Habibie in Dili was also destroyed.
The worst hit areas were in areas of Dili municipality, including Cristo Rei, Nain Feto, Dom Aleixo, and Vera Cruz, and also Hera, around 15km east of Dili.
The Red Cross said "the flood damaged people's houses, affected school activities, contaminated clean water, and caused health issues."
Social Media
Dili has just copped the most intense monsoon - this was taken at the Portuguese School about an hour ago. #timorleste #udanboot pic.twitter.com/991Oqq0YMB— Robert Baird (@rj_baird) March 13, 2020
Friday the 13th was a bad evening for many people in Dili, Timor-Leste. 2 colleagues had their house flooded with 60cm of mud, a good friend his house was flooded. Meaning loss of beds, food, clothing, fridge, etc. In Becora 3 kids lost their lives, 3 are missing. pic.twitter.com/JxophaXsFM— Camiel van Lenteren (@ficcamilio) March 15, 2020
"We are sad...all we can do is sit around because the river took all our things away"— Robert Baird (@rj_baird) March 17, 2020
Last week's floods in Dili claimed two lives and damaged thousands of homes. But the recovery is picking up speed.
View the full video here: https://t.co/RWkQclMBs1 pic.twitter.com/CEjs8Bd39i
Inaugurated in August 2019, the BJ Habibie Bridge in Dili, Timor-Leste has been destroyed 7 months later by flood waters. pic.twitter.com/dUuTPkONaq— John 'Jack' Daniels (@BaliUpdateEd) March 14, 2020