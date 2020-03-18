landslide
A video of a large chunk of land shifting ground has been going viral on social media. In the background, you could hear people speaking Kinyarwanda and in shock saying this is a sign of the end of the world. Others took to Twitter to make fun of footage that was taken the weekend of March 13 2020.


Scientifically known as a landslide, the disaster took place on Friday evening in Nyamagabe district, Uwinkingi sector, in Rugogwe cell. The eroded land was a buffer zone- an area of land designated for environmental protection, around Nyungwe Forest.

As per Jean De Dieu Tuyishime, the Executive Secretary of Subukiniro village, the landslide was due to the downpour that was experienced across the country.

"That landslide was due to heavy rains that our district experienced, just like many other districts across the country. Though the soil was taken, good enough no lives were lost because the place is a buffer zone," he said.

Tuyishime added that: "Only two small roads used by one institution that harvest and replant trees near that slope were affected and we expect to finish activities of clearing it this Monday."

According to the official, such a landslide is the first in this area is since the past two years when he took office.