Btw ... I trust many of you already got this footage of "moving grounds" on their wazzaps 😎 pic.twitter.com/b71TrXU7gU— Albert Rudatsimburwa 🇷🇼 (@albcontact) March 16, 2020
Scientifically known as a landslide, the disaster took place on Friday evening in Nyamagabe district, Uwinkingi sector, in Rugogwe cell. The eroded land was a buffer zone- an area of land designated for environmental protection, around Nyungwe Forest.
As per Jean De Dieu Tuyishime, the Executive Secretary of Subukiniro village, the landslide was due to the downpour that was experienced across the country.
"That landslide was due to heavy rains that our district experienced, just like many other districts across the country. Though the soil was taken, good enough no lives were lost because the place is a buffer zone," he said.
Tuyishime added that: "Only two small roads used by one institution that harvest and replant trees near that slope were affected and we expect to finish activities of clearing it this Monday."
According to the official, such a landslide is the first in this area is since the past two years when he took office.