© Phil McCarten / Reuters

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of the island state of Vanuatu in the South Pacific, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake was registered at 03:13 UTC. The epicentre was located 97 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the village of Sola. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 178.8 kilometres (111 miles).There have been no reports about possible casualties or destruction.