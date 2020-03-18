© REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Russian firm that the DoJ failed to prosecute for "sowing discord" during the 2016 election aims to take its pound of flesh - or at least a hefty compensation for its tarnished reputation.Concord had been "eager and aggressive in using the judicial system to gather information about how the United States detects and prevents foreign election interference," the motion to dismiss said.Protecting "sources and methods" is the cookie cutter explanation that the US intelligence community uses to justify evidence-free accusations. But it may not work this time; Concord CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin - dubbed 'Putin's chief' by the Western media, says he didn't consider the case closed with the charges dropped.Mueller resigned in May 2019 after his much-hyped probe ended with an anticlimactic report and criminal charges against 34 individuals and three entities, including Concord. The team that decided to call off the indictment against the company included two prosecutors who were part of Mueller's investigation.