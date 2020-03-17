© NASA Worldview



Tropical Cyclone Herold swept over Madagascar,Herold formed on 13 March 2020 as Tropical Cyclone 22S and was later renamed Herold once it had intensified into a tropical storm.Heavy rain from the storm caused flooding in Sava and Analanjirofo Regions in Madagascar.in the district of Maroantsetra in Analanjirofo Region and Sambava and Antalaha districts in Sava Region., damaging around 500 homes.