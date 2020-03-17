Tropical Cyclone Herold
© NASA Worldview
On March 16, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite took this image of Tropical Cyclone Herold and showed a well-developed hurricane with a visible eye.
Tropical Cyclone Herold swept over Madagascar, bringing winds of more than 140 km/h and heavy rain from 13 March, 2020. Severe flooding was reported in north-eastern areas of the country, where 4 people have reportedly died.

Herold formed on 13 March 2020 as Tropical Cyclone 22S and was later renamed Herold once it had intensified into a tropical storm.

Heavy rain from the storm caused flooding in Sava and Analanjirofo Regions in Madagascar. At least 4 people are thought to have died.

Disaster authorities said initial assessments showed that over 3,000 people have been affected in the district of Maroantsetra in Analanjirofo Region and Sambava and Antalaha districts in Sava Region. Flood water reportedly reached up to 2 metres in some areas, damaging around 500 homes.