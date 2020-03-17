Floods submerged 316 homes located in two villages in Mount Ijen area, Bondowoso District, East Java Province, on Saturday, according to the Bondowoso Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD).but we are still verifying the damages," Triyatmoko, head of the Bondowoso BPBD, said on Sunday.The flooded houses were located in Sempol Village and Kalisat Village, the Ijen Sub-district, Bondowoso District.A number of BPBD, military, and police officers and volunteers helped clear mud that covered the flooded homes and public facilities in the two villages.Source: ANTARA