#ATENCIÒN En la horas de la noche de ayer sábado se produjo una #AvenidaTorrencial en el norte del Mpio de Bucaramanga sobre el sector de Vijagual , dos personas heridas y una fallecida . @AlcaldiaBGA @JCardenasRey @BomberosBGA @Drodriguez8910 @MAguilarHurtado pic.twitter.com/0Rn6CvaqLZ — Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres | Santander (@DGRDSantander) March 15, 2020

Heavy rain that began late on 14 March caused flooding and landslides in areas near Bucaramanga in Santander Department, Colombia.According to department disaster authorities, heavy rain caused a small stream to overflow, triggering flash flooding and a mudslide in the Vijagual sector in the north of Bucaramanga city. One man died after he was swept away by the flood waters. Two other people were injured. Local media said that around 100 families were affected.Disaster authorities also said that the heavy rain caused the Río de Oro river to overflow, flooding parts of San Juan de Girón municipality.One of the landslides blocked a road between Bucaramanga and Rionegro.