It's difficult to tell how seriously the US government is taking the coronavirus when politicians are urging people to quarantine themselves indoors, but state officials are using the virus as a punchline.
The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the coronavirus by asking "all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance."
Replies to the tweet imply the department's request was a poor attempt at humor — why a police department feels the need to be joking through an official account remains a mystery, especially during the national state of emergency. Worse still, the department's history gives an uneasy context to everything.
Comment: Actually the majority of the replies were in keeping with the spirit of the tweet, and thanking them for a bit of levity in the barrage of fear-mongering news.
A past report on Utah police found officers were at one point responsible for more homicides than gangs or drug dealers. That report was based on information gathered between 2010 and 2014, but the police force found controversy more recently too.
In 2018, Utah police killed 19 people and shot 30. The amount of deaths at the hands of officers was a recent record, and so bad the Utah Attorney General's Office launched an investigation.
Never mind the grim state record, Utah Police Departments in Heber and Orem City made similar jokes on crime 'bans' while the authorities combat the spread of the coronavirus. Separately, Police Departments in Wisconsin and Ohio have also made pleas to criminals.
Comment: Most Twitterati recognized the humor and joined in:
Similar humour with a message, often goes out during severe weather events. From last January:
The City of Lawrence, Kansas police department has developed a devoted following with its clever Twitter messaging, with the corresponding community support: