"Do you have anything to say? If you say that you are no longer active in the illegally occupied colonies or in the occupied West Bank of Gaza, then we're going to just take you out without checking."

"If you sanction us, if you boycott us, we will fire the Palestinian workers. We're providing work for Palestinians, and they need that work. So you're actually harming Palestinians. Don't boycott us."

Marc Steiner, interim co-Editor at TRNN, is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on issues of social justice. He walked his first picket line at age 13 and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested for Civil Rights protests, in the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People's Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. From 1993 through 1997 his signature "Marc Steiner Show" aired on Baltimore's public radio airwaves, both WYPR - which Marc co-founded - and Morgan State University's WEAA.



Shir Hever is an economic researcher in the Alternative Information Center, a Palestinian-Israeli organization active in Jerusalem and Beit-Sahour.

The United States and Israel not only delayed the UN's list of companies exploiting Palestinian occupation for three years, but omitted the most egregious profiteers, concealing activity that could be a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.Welcome to The Real News. I'm Marc Steiner. Good to have you with us.In February, the United Nations Human Rights Committee published a list of 112 companies that profit from the Israeli occupation on Palestinian and Syrian land. Now the colonization of occupied territory, and the exploitation of property and people in that territory, is prohibited by the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention. It's interesting to note that that convention was prompted, these international rules were prompted, because of the Nazi theft and exploitation of Jewish land and property, in large part.The original list of companies was researched and completed three years ago, but it wasn't published because of pressure from the United States and Israel to prevent the UN from releasing the original findings and data.Rupert Colville is a spokesperson for the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and tried to understate the importance of this list. Let's have a listen.We're fully aware of the sensitivity of this report for people on all sides of the debate and for of course, the companies themselves, and for this reason, we've taken particular care not to go beyond the remit set down for us by the Human Rights Council. It's important to note thatAs we verge on the abyss of a new Israeli government that is hell bent on officially annexing Palestinian land into Israel, this becomes more than just a list to be boycotted and protested, and we're joined byHis latest book is The Privatization of Israeli Security, published by Pluto Press. And Shir good to see you here as a guest.Thank you Marc.So let's talk a bit about this original list. The original list was suppressed by Israel and US, and they tried to stop its publication. Now it's been published, but much revised. So what do we know about the struggle around the publication of this list and about why and who was left off?Well, I was a little bit involved in compiling that list among many, many other activists in Israel and Palestine and elsewhere.Most notable of them isand which belongs to the Coalition of Women for Peace, and anyone can just go and browse their website and see more, see hundreds of companies listed there.The thing is that whenever they want to put on the agenda of the Human Rights Committee, that they want to talk about their findings and present them and effectively publish their list,And even though both Israel and the United States have actually, stepped down from the Human Rights Commission of the United Nations, they still continue to wield influence and prevent that list from being, or prevented that list from being published until now.The reason that so few companies stayed on the list is because the UN, was very trying to play it as safe as possible. They were terrified of repression by the United States and Israel. So what they did is they first of all, only put companies on the list where they were absolutely sure and had all the information on that company, and that they could cross reference it and prove it. But then they talked to the companies and asked them,and said, "Oh well, we've stopped.", regardless of whether they have or haven't. And so they were taken off the list and now we only have 112.But so nowAnd there's groups in there likeBut, and many of the companies on this list are not international companies. They'reAnd so, you just described what just happened, but then there are groups likeand Heidelberg Cement in a recent article that I read was part and parcel of taking apart one village entirely, and doing this major excavation, Caterpillar tearing down homes. So how did they get left off the list?Right. Well, I think the reason that of the 112 companies that are still on the list, the majority of them are actually Israeli companies, is because theAnd they just didn't bother to write them back and say, "No, we're no longer active." Maybe because they knew it's going to sound ridiculous if they say they're no longer active when they still have their address listed in illegal colonies. So they stay on the list. And that creates, I think, a very strong bias because in fact, if you go, if you travel in the West Bank and you look around you,you will see in East, Occupied East Jerusalem,you will see a lot of imported machinery and materials from international companies that are fully aware that they're supporting occupation. But for these companies, it's very easy to say, "We have nothing to do with that."But, I'm sorry, go ahead.But getting toI actually live in Heidelberg. I've been to their stock holder meeting once, and it's a very interesting story. Heidelberg cement is a company that keeps insisting that they're on their way out, and they're going to sell their illegal quarries in the West Bank and they're going to stop providing cement and other materials to the Israeli colonies. But Electronic Intifada, the website has uncovered A document in Hebrew, which I read, that shows that they have extended their license for mining natural resources in the West bank by another year, meaning that they are intended to keep on doing that.actually. We have absolute proof of that.instead of to the people who actually live on that land.So it was interesting to me, when you take this particular story, of Heidelberg Cement, I think it was a mini story, it was this fascinating article about aAnd so it begs a lot of questions. A, they're expanding the work, not narrowing the work. There are many other companies involved who are not on these lists doing similar work around in the occupied territories. So, and then you have this new Israeli government coming in, as I said earlier, that is hell bent on annexation. So, so to me, this can be complicates the story in many ways. And [inaudible 00:07:43] what the response is, because you are talking about a companies that are just literally taking away the land, and if they become part of Israel, it changes the nature of what can really happen. So how do you see this playing out? I mean I know BDS is calling for a boycott, but in some ways this might be beyond that and maybe I'm wrong, but talk about that.Well,They even don't dare to write on the list that what the company's doing is illegal. They're even,and they're not even writing this very simple fact. So they're just saying, "This is a list for your information." Of course, nobody can really see any kind of use for that list except in order to organize boycott, divestment and sanctions against these particular companies. So, of course it has something to do with the BDS movement.So now it's up to people, for example, myself living in Heidelberg, to protest against Heidelberg Cement and what this company is doing.The UN has already published lists like this for Myanmar and for the DRC. And in both cases they were not so timid about writing these are companies doing illegal things and these companies maybe should be put on a black list rather than just mentioned for the information value.but the activists are not going to keep quiet. And I think the companies should be aware that there's going to be a heavy economic price to pay when these companies become the pariahs, the companies that cross a red line, violate international law. Some companies have already been severely burned, like Veolia the French infrastructure company that lost billions of dollars worth of contracts all around the world because of their involvement in illegal activity in Occupied East Jerusalem. And now these companies, on that list is 112 companies are facing a similar fate. And I think beyond that we have other companies that didn't get to the list like for example, Heidelberg Cement that are also going to be held accountable.So as we close this out Shir, one quick question here. A sidebar interested me about this. When I read about Heidelberg's, well Heidelberg said about their work in certain villages in the West Bank and in Palestine. And when I read about, the same thing Heidelberg said, andand a story we're working on here for Real News, they're exploiting the land and destroying the land,that's paying them more than they've ever been paid before. The same thing is happening with Heidelberg and General Mills. So how does that fit into the mix? I mean that doesn't, I mean because that's also a reality about how people have to survive.Right. Thank you for asking that, because I think there is a difference. The difference is that theThey are not just providing jobs for Palestinians because officially according to the Israeli law, Palestinian workers working in the illegal colonies, working for international or Israeli companies are supposed to receive the same conditions and the same pay as Israeli workers. They are supposed to be protected by Israeli labor laws. The problem is that no employer actually enforces that.And the courts don't enforce that either, when it gets to the court, and it gets to the court frequently, there is an organization called [inaudible 00:11:57], Workers Hotline, which specializes in representing Palestinian workers in court. And when Palestinians don't receive the minimum wage, don't receive health benefits, don't receive the basic insurance that they're supposed to receive, then they can go to court. And the court usually, and then the company would argue, "Oh, but you're actually subject to Jordanian labor laws, not to Israeli labor law."And even though the court has repeatedly said this is not acceptable, and the Israeli laws should be in effect,again and again, and nothing really happens to them. So that's a structural problem with the way that Palestinians are treated in these companies. And the amount of money that they have lost because of that over the years is tremendous.Starting from 2008 theThey take a an almost 50% tax on their income in order, and then they give that money to the Palestinian Authority. They give it to the government, so that the workers will not see the money and then they say, "Well, it's not a real tax because we didn't take the money for ourselves."And unfortunately that is working. That is something that these companies are complicit in when they allow this system to work, and when they agree to pay this racist tax, a Palestinian only tax. But I want to say one last thing about this.Okay.Because companies have often said,It's telling about the same workers, if we are human rights activists, we care about international law. We see a company, that is violating their rights andWhat we're actually saying, "Oh, you Palestinians, you don't know what's good for you. We know better than you do what is good for you."Because even though all labor unions in Palestine support the BDS movement, support the boycott, we're going to ignore all that and just decide for ourselves what is your interest. It's an extremely patronizing and racist approach and of course I do not support it.Well, Shir Hever, there's so much more to talk about here and there's a larger piece of their story that we have to continue talking about because the annexation and more that could be taking place, and how this fits in, but we'll be doing that together. Shir Hever, thanks for your work and thanks for joining us once again. Thank you Marc.Thank you.And I'm Marc Steiner here for the Real News Network. I want to thank you all for joining us. Let us know what you think. Take care.