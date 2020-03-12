© Reuters / Yara Nardi

Italian citizens and any persons traveling from Italy have been banned from entering Russia, starting from midnight on Friday. With 1,016 dead and 15,000 infected, Italy remains the European country hardest hit by coronavirus.The majority of the 28 Russians who got infected with Covid-19 are tourists who had recently traveled to Italy.More than 4,600 people have died since the coronavirus epidemic began in Wuhan, China, in late December and spread all over the world. Over 126,000 people have been infected so far, but more than a half have already recovered.