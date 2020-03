© Victor J. Blue—Bloomberg/Getty Images



So much for keeping business rolling during the coronavirus pandemic.The CFR's confabs are joining a long list of canceled or postponed gatherings, including the annual New York auto show. The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association said Tuesday that the car show will be rescheduled to late August.Across the U.S., the spread of the novel virus has so far scuttled more than 50 major corporate events with an estimated attendance of almost 1 million people, according to data collected by Bloomberg News.