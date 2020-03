© REUTERS/File Photo

Imagine thinking so little of Americans' intelligence to label a factual video clip 'manipulated' because it's being used as a meme in the presidential election campaign. Twitter just did that, following in Facebook's footsteps.Mainstream media critics of the president were really excited at the news, calling the video "deceptively edited.""We cannot get re-elect [sic]....we cannot win this re-election... excuse me, we can only re-elect Donald Trump," the video shows Democrat front-runner Joe Biden telling a crowd. According to Twitter and the mainstream media, this is deceptive because the clip leaves out the ending: "...if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here."According to those rules, a tweet may be labeled as "deceptive" if the context in which it is shared "could result in confusion or misunderstanding" or "suggests a deliberate intent to deceive people."A Project Veritas undercover video from January 2018 shows a Twitter employee explaining the workings behind "shadowbanning." A July 2019 story in the Washington Examiner documents the political activism of a senior engineer at the company - which continues to this day.Just last week, there was another social media first, when Facebook removed a series of Trump re-election ads. This happened after complaints by Democrat activists, lawmakers and media that the "official census" wording was "misleading" and confusing. While that may have been true about the titles of the ads, the actual text made it clear they were requesting voters to voluntarily share their information with the campaign - not harvesting it without asking, like, say, Facebook.Just last month, when Democrats demanded the removal or flagging of a Trump ad showing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripping up his State of the Union speech - because it showed her doing it repeatedly, as he made various points, instead of just once at the end - the social media giants refused, saying it did not violate any of their policies. Now both companies have suddenly reversed course and are happy to give in to pressure - so long as it comes from one side, anyway.If social media is indeed crucial to American elections - as Democrats themselves have argued, albeit while attempting to blame phantom 'Russians' rather than their own disguised operatives seeking to meddle and influence - then this type of arbitrary standard amounts to putting not a thumb, but a fist, on the scales of democracy. It has not gone unnoticed.The question now is what is to be done about it.