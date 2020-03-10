A swarm of at least ten earthquakes hit off the North Coast of California from Sunday into Monday.A second quake hit around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the same area, measuring 4.9 magnitude.A third earthquake struck around 4 a.m. Monday off the coast of Ferndale, measuring 3.7 magnitude.Seven other smaller quakes were felt in the same region between Sunday night and Monday morning measuring between 2.5 and 3.5 magnitude.So far, no damage has been reported.