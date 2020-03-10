© Global Look Press / CHROMORANGE / Bilderbox

US shale industry is bound to crash

Dollar debt bubble is bursting





The drop in oil prices is likely to be short-lived, veteran stock broker Peter Schiff told RT, sinceDecline in demand for oil due to the coronavirus epidemic, further reinforced by the demise of the OPEC+ production cuts agreement, has crashed the US and world markets, sending traders into a panic-selling mode. The ongoing market turmoil will certainly hit the oil industry heavily, but the impact is likely to reach far beyond it, CEO and chief global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital Peter Schiff believes.Schiff told RT, adding that well capitalized oil companies will survive the crisis and ultimately benefit from it, once the prices start to pick up.We didn't even have that before and now we are in the low 30s, so this is going to cause a lot of devastation," Schiff said.Falling oil prices may make gas at the pump cheaper in the short term, but consumers should not get too excited about it, since the upcoming economic recession will swiftly negate this effect, he warned."People will get the benefit of having some cheaper gas prices, but don't get used to it as it won't last. People shouldn't go out and buy a big SUV because they think the gasoline prices will stay down forever.""A lot of Americans maybe think it's good that they not going to pay as much for gas - but a lot of them are about to lose their jobs, so they will not going to need to drive to work anyway. So, the savings won't be as big."On the larger scale, plummeting oil prices are "part of the deflationary process" affecting the whole US dollar bubble, Schiff believes. Enormous amounts of debt have piled up across every sector of the US economy."The real problem in the US economy is all the debt. We have so much debt, not just in oil companies but in all sorts of companies and everybody is missing this," Schiff said.Schiff told RT. "And this commodity bear market, including what's happening in oil, is going to be very short-lived. BecauseThe US government might try to bail out its oil industry, since its collapse might trigger a chain reaction that could force Washington to rush and save other sectors of its economy as well.They may bail out a lot of other industries too, like they bailed out the banks in 2008," Schiff said. "But they may have to bail out the banks again -."