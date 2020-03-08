Traders said the Saudi move was a direct attack at the ability of Russian companies to sell crude in Europe.

"with demand being ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, opening the taps like that would throw oil market into chaos."

Oil traders are looking to historical charts for an indication of how low prices could go. One potential target is $27.10 a barrel, reached in 2016 during the last price war. But some believe the market could go even lower.

What is the logic behind the Saudi decision?

may explain why earlier today Saudi crown prince MbS launched another crackdown on dozens of royals and army officers