Comment: Remember, 'suicide' bomb attacks may not be such at all. Very often intel agencies coerce or blackmail people into 'being at this spot at this time', then remote detonate bombs and quickly tell the press 'Mohammed X was a suicider'...
One policeman killed and others wounded in capital Tunis, interior ministry says, as bombers blow themselves up.
An explosion at around midday on Friday rocked the Berges du Lac district, where the highly fortified embassy is located, causing panic among pedestrians and motorists.
"Two individuals targeted a security patrol... in the street leading to the American embassy," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Photos posted on local news websites showed damaged vehicles on the road outside the embassy.
"We heard a very powerful explosion ... we saw the remains of the terrorist lying on the ground after he went on the motorbike towards the police," said Amira, a shopkeeper, told Reuters news agency.
Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris. The US flag could be seen fluttering in the background.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Police at the scene said the assailants drove to the area on a motorcycle and detonated their explosive devices as they were approached by officers deployed at a roundabout leading to the embassy.
The two attackers died and one officer, identified as a 52-year-old father of three, Lieutenant Taoufik Mohammed El Nissaoui, succumbed to his wounds. Five more injured officers and a lightly wounded female civilian were in a stable state, Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi told reporters.
Donald Blome, the US ambassador to Tunisia, said he was "outraged" by the attack, before adding that all embassy personnel were safe and accounted for.
"I would like to thank the Tunisian authorities for their immediate protection of the US Embassy today, as well as their rapid response in investigating the situation," he said in a statement.
Armed men have targeted Tunisia repeatedly in recent years, killing scores of people.
Last summer, the ISIL (ISIS) group said it was behind three blasts in the capital, including one near the French embassy that killed a policeman and another that wounded five people during a security operation to detain a suspect.
Comment: 'ISIS', of course, doesn't exist. At least, it doesn't exist in the way it's portrayed in the media (as a self-contained outfit with a single organizing principle or mission). The Russians' pulling back of the curtain in Syria exposed 'ISIS' there to be proxy forces - paid mercenaries - answering to command-and-control directions from their paymasters in Western intel agencies and regional govts.