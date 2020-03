Atrazine Changes Gut Microbes, Increases Pesticide Resistance

Wild Honeybees Also Affected by Atrazine

The rare gut bacteria Serratia marcescens and Pseudomonas protegens contributed to atrazine metabolism. Both of these bacteria contain genes that are linked to atrazine degradation and were sufficient to confer resistance in experimental wasp populations.



Thus, pesticide exposure causes functional, inherited changes in the microbiome that should be considered when assessing xenobiotic exposure and as potential countermeasures to toxicity.

Everyone feels strongly about protecting our pollinator species, so we may need to be mindful of our uses of xenobiotics in crop management.



We need to understand multigenerational exposure better, and make host-microbiome interaction part of biorisk assessment in the future, especially in light of increasing xenobiotic exposure to humans, plants, animals, fungi, and bacteria across the globe.9

Atrazine Linked to Reproductive Problems

Atrazine-exposed males suffered from depressed testosterone, decreased breeding gland size, demasculinized/feminized laryngeal development, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis, and decreased fertility.

More Evidence Glyphosate Causes Cancers

Glyphosate Review Finds '37 Significant Tumor Findings'

The strongest evidence shows that glyphosate causes hemangiosarcomas, kidney tumors and malignant lymphomas in male CD-1 mice [a type of mice often used in cancer research], hemangiomas and malignant lymphomas in female CD-1 mice, hemangiomas in female Swiss albino mice, kidney adenomas, liver adenomas, skin keratoacanthomas and skin basal cell tumors in male Sprague-Dawley rats, adrenal cortical carcinomas in female Sprague-Dawley rats and hepatocellular adenomas and skin keratocanthomas in male Wistar rats.

Atrazine Could Be Dropped Without Harming Economy

Many pesticides still widely used in the USA, at the level of tens to hundreds of millions of pounds annually, have been banned or are being phased out in the EU, China and Brazil. Of the pesticides banned in at least two of these nations, many have been implicated in acute pesticide poisonings in the USA and some are further restricted by individual states.



The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) has all but abandoned its use of non-voluntary cancellations in recent years, making pesticide cancellation in the USA largely an exercise that requires consent by the regulated industry.

Sources and References

Chemical pesticides have become a mainstay of modern agriculture, despite red flags that they're slowly destroying ecosystems. (Technically, pesticides are designed to kill insects, while herbicides are used to kill weeds or substances like bacteria or fungi, but when discussing them, the U.S. EPA lumps them all together as "pesticides."Part of what makes assessing the health and environmental risks of pesticides so difficult is that many of the risks remain unknown, and those that are known can be difficult to quantify, no matter what they're called.So, researchers like Robert Brucker, who heads up a lab in the Microbial Sciences Initiative at the Rowland Institute of Harvard, are invaluable. Brucker and colleagues are looking into the hidden risks of pesticides — silent, insidious changes that are occurring before our eyes yet often under the radar, such that standardized risk assessments do not consider them, but should.Pesticides are an example of one of the greatest exposure risks to xenobiotics — chemical compounds found in a living organism that are not normally produced or consumed by the organism in question.It's often said that atrazine is a "safe" pesticide because animals lack the ability to metabolize it, but it's known that bacteria in soil and water can metabolize the chemical."We chose atrazine because it's widely used for corn crops, and is considered to be safe to most animals: Up to 3 [parts per billion, or ppb] is allowable in drinking water," Brucker stated. "One of the first things we did was evaluate whether it was even toxic to our wasps — we had no reason to think it would be [at lower doses].""Pesticide resistance is something that agriculture scientists are continually looking to avoid, so this finding is important," Brucker continued.The researchers then screened wild honeybees from Brucker's Ohio family farm, which live in an area with cornfields that had been sprayed with atrazine. Bacterial genes capable of degrading atrazine and, probably, other xenobiotics were found — genes that were "nearly identical" to genes found in the laboratory wasps.Writing in Cell Host & Microbe, the researchers concluded:Notably, despite increasing attention to the extensive role the gut microbiome plays in health, host-microbiome interaction is not part of standard biorisk assessments for pesticides, though Brucker believes it should be. He stated in a Harvard news release:If you're wondering why atrazine has been banned in the European Union, it's because it's already been linked to a wealth of health and environmental problems, including thatAccording to Hayes and colleagues in research published in Nature in 2002,exposure to water-borne atrazine contamination led toHayes published another study in 2010 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), which similarly found:Atrazine is known to be a widespread water contaminant as well, including in drinking water.and as noted by the authors of the featured study,Further, by inducing aromatase,which causes overproduction of estrogen, atrazine is also suspected of contributing to breast cancerand is a potent endocrine disrupter.Atrazine is only one pesticide that's causing potentially devastating effects. In March 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is the research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), determined glyphosate to be a "probable carcinogen" (Class 2A).Ken Feinber, a court-appointed mediator, stated in January 2020 that Roundup cancer claimants could surpass 75,000.In the first three cases to go to trial, Bayer has been ordered to pay billions of dollars to the plaintiffs, although the awards were later slashed to the tens of millions range.Research published in Frontiers in Genetics also supports glyphosate's cancer link, finding that exposure in low concentrations (in parts per trillion) may induce cancer in cells when combined with microRNA-182-5p (miR182-5p).MicroRNA-182-5p is a gene regulatory molecule found in everyone, and overexpression of the molecule has been linked to cancer. Michael Antoniou of King's College London, who peer reviewed the study, stated, "These observations highlight for the first time a possible biomarker of glyphosate activity at the level of gene expression that could be linked with breast cancer formation."Likewise, a February 2020 study published in Environmental Health conducted a comprehensive analysis on animal carcinogenicity data for glyphosate, revealing 37 significant tumor findings. The researchers wrote:Further, according to research by Stephanie Seneff, a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, glyphosate inhibits cytochrome P450 (CYP) enzymes that catalyze the oxidation of organic substances.One of the functions of CYP enzymes is to detoxify xenobiotics.By limiting the ability of these enzymes to detoxify foreign chemical compounds, glyphosate enhances the damaging effects of those chemicals and environmental toxins you may be exposed to. If you're interested, the Health Research Institute (HRI) in Iowa developed the glyphosate urine test kit , which will allow you to determine your own exposure to this toxic herbicide.It's often assumed that the reason harmful chemicals like atrazine are tolerated is because they contribute to significant gains for crop yields and the economy.In the case of atrazine, however, cost-benefit studies suggest atrazine may boost corn yields by as much as 6%, while others have found a 3% to 4% increase and others have found only a 1% increase in yields.And, as noted by the late Frank Ackerman, an economist who formerly worked at Tufts University,Unfortunately, the U.S. continues to lag behind other nations in banning harmful pesticides like atrazine and glyphosate, at the expense of human health and the environment. According to Nathan Donley, of the Environmental Health Program at the Center for Biological Diversity:You can help protect the welfare of humans, animals, insects and the environment alike every time you shop organic , biodynamic and grass fed, as you are "voting" for less pesticides and herbicides with every organic and pastured food and consumer product you buy.In addition, take steps to make your own backyard healthier for everyone by eliminating the use of pesticides and other chemicals and planting a diverse variety of native flowers and other plants.