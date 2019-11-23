© Matthew Thayer—AP



Agrochemicals company Monsanto on Thursday pleaded guilty to spraying a banned pesticide on research crops on the Hawaii island of Maui in 2014, prosecutors said.Monsanto, now owned by the pharmaceutical company Bayer of Germany, has also agreed to pay $10 million for charges it unlawfully stored the pesticide, which was classified an acute hazardous waste. The money includes a $6 million criminal fine and $4 million in community service payments.U.S. attorneys in Los Angeles handled the case after their counterparts in Honolulu were recused.Bayer said in a statement that it didn't live up to its own standards or applicable laws.said Darren Wallis, Bayer's vice president of communications in North America.The banned pesticide was methyl parathion, the active ingredient in Penncap-M, which the company used on corn seed and research crops in Kihei.