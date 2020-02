Far from a 50% cut - which the NFU had claimed - the increase in active ingredients applied to these crops range from 480% to 1,700% over the last 40-odd years.

Health of the nation

The vast majority of studies leading to the approval of a pesticide are carried out by the pesticide industry itself, either directly or via contract laboratories such as LPT Hamburg... Our 140+ NGO coalition 'Citizens for Science in Pesticide Regulation' regularly calls on the (European) Commission to quit this scandalous process: tests must be carried out by independent laboratories under public scrutiny, while the financing of studies should be supported by industry.

Ecological collapse

Conning the public

Neoliberal global landscape

It has become highly convenient for public officials and industry mouthpieces to place the blame on ordinary people, while fraudulent science, regulatory delinquency and institutional corruption allows toxic food to enter the marketplace and the agrochemical industry to rake in massive profits.

In 2017, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Hilal Elver, and UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics, Baskut Tuncak, produced a report that called for a comprehensive new global treaty to regulate and phase out the use of dangerous pesticides in farming and move towards sustainable agricultural practices.In addition to the devastating impacts on human health, the two authors argued that the excessive use of pesticides contaminates soil and water sources, causing loss of biodiversity, the destruction of the natural enemies of pests and the reduction in the nutritional value of food. They drew attention to denials by the agroindustry of the hazards of certain pesticides and expressed concern about aggressive, unethical marketing tactics that remain unchallenged and the huge sums spent by the powerful chemical industry to influence policymakers and contest scientific evidence.At the time, Elver said that agroecological approaches, which replace harmful chemicals, are capable of delivering sufficient yields to feed and nourish the entire world population, without undermining the rights of future generations to adequate food and health.And this is not lost on environmental campaigner Dr Rosemary Mason who has just sent a detailed open letter/report to Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU) in the UK - ' Open Letter to the National Farmers Union About Fraud in Europe and the UK '. Mason's report contains a good deal of information about pesticides, health and the environment.Health impacts aside, Mason decided to write to Batters because it is increasingly clear thatIn 2017, the Soil Association obtained figures from FERA Science Ltd under a freedom of information request. Using data extracted for the first time from the records of FERA Science Ltd, which holds UK Government data on pesticide use in farming, it was found that pesticide active ingredients applied to three British crops have increased markedly.Mason's aim is to make Batters aware that chemical-dependent, industrial agriculture is a major cause of an ongoing public health crisis and is largely responsible for an unfolding, catastrophic ecological collapse in the UK and globally. Mason places agrochemicals at the centre of her argument, especially globally ubiquitous glyphosate-based herbicides, the use of which have spiralled over the last few decades.In light of this, Angeliki Lyssimachou, environmental toxicologist at Pesticide Action Network Europe, says:Mason then outlines the state of public health in the UK. A report, 'The Health of the Nation: A Strategy for Healthier Longer Lives', written by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Longevity found thatThe report found that the number of major illnesses suffered by older people will increase by 85% between 2015 and 2035.Batters is also made aware that there is an insect apocalypse due to pesticides - numerous studies have indicated catastrophic declines.A third study which Mason mentions shows plummeting numbers of aquatic insects in streams.The survey of insects hitting car windscreens in rural Denmark used data collected every summer from 1997 to 2017 and found an. It also found a parallel decline in the number of swallows and martins, birds that live on insects.Matt Shardlow, the chief executive of the charity Buglife , says: "These new studies reinforce our understanding of the dangerously rapid disappearance of insect life in both the air and water... It is essential we create more joined up space for insects that is safe from pesticides, climate change and other harm."Of course, it is not just insects that have been affected. Mason provides disturbing evidence of the decline in British wildlife in general.For instance, she argues that Cancer Research UK (CRUK) has been hijacked by the agrochemical industry: David Cameron appointed Michael Pragnell, founder of Syngenta to the board of CRUK in 2010 and he became Chairman in 2011.She asserts that CRUK invented causes of cancer and put the blame on the people for lifestyle choices: "A red-herring fabricated by industry and 'top' doctors in Britain: alcohol was claimed to be linked to seven forms of cancer: this 'alleged fact' was endlessly reinforced by the UK media until people in the UK were brainwashed."Each year there are steady increases in the numbers of new cancers in the UK and increases in deaths from the same cancers. Mason says that treatments are having no impact on the numbers.She argues that the Francis Crick Institute in London with its 'world class resources' is failing to improve people's lives with its treatments and is merely strengthening the pesticides and pharmaceutical industries. The institute is analysing people's genetic profile with what Mason says is an "empty promise" that one day they could tailor therapy to the individual patient. Mason adds that CRUK is a major funder of the Crick Institute.CRUK's research is funded entirely by the public, whose donations support over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses across the UK. Several hundred of these scientists worked at CRUK's London Research Institute at Lincoln's Inn Fields and Clare Hall (LRI), which became part of the Crick institute in 2015.Mason notes that recent research involving the Crick Institute that has claimed 'breakthroughs' in discoveries about the genome and cancer genetics are misleading. The work was carried out as part of the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes project, which claims to be the most comprehensive study of cancer genetics to date. The emphasis is on mapping genetic changes and early diagnosisHowever, Mason says such research misses the point - most cancers are not inherited. She says:And she supports her claim by citing research by Lisa Gross and Linda Birnbaum which argues thatMason refers to another study by Maricel V Maffini, Thomas G Neltner and Sarah Vogel which notes that thousands of chemicals have entered the food system, but their long-term, chronic effects have been woefully understudied and their health risks inadequately assessed.UN Special Rapporteurs Elver and Tuncak argue that while scientific research confirms the adverse effects of pesticides, proving a definitive link between exposure and human diseases or conditions or harm to the ecosystem presents a considerable challenge, especially given the systematic denial by the pesticide and agro-industry of the magnitude of the damage inflicted by these chemicals.Readers are urged to read Rosemary Mason's new report which can be downloaded from the academia.edu website.Colin Todhunter is an independent writer