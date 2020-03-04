Idlib is inside of Syria, not California or any foreign territory

I am posting this map of Libya today to show how far the LNA has come in their work to clean out the Muslim Brotherhood extremist UNELECTED GNA regime in Libya. The Libyan peoples army (LNA) is the RED part of the map.The question anyone would ask when looking at this map is: Why would the Libyan People or their army (LNA) ever negotiate with the Muslim Brotherhood regime that controls less than 1% of Libya and was never elected??? They would NOT - those perpetrating the so called negotiations are attempting to save their criminal puppet in TripoliThe Libyan people's army (LNA) that is fully supported by all the great tribes of Libya (who represent all the Libyan people) has been fighting extremists, terrorists, mercenaries and gangs of criminals for a few years now. They are working to clean out the mess. The LNA is working to return Libya to the legitimate Libyan people; restore security and peace in their great country.The LNA started into Tripoli (the biggest nest of vipers) last April and have made steady progress in cleaning the city. The problems they face areunelected Muslim Brotherhood terrorist regime in Tripoli. This regime. The GNA has never been a legitimate government, they were never accepted into Libya by the duly elected government and did not come into Libya legally but sneaked in by the dark of night. Their terrorist mercenaries continue to use civilians to hide behind in order to thwart the army from finishing its stated task and taking back the sovereignty of Libya.This is all a nasty game, perpetrated by the UN as they are the criminal organization that appointed the GNA and its terrorist group to go into Libya. Once this Muslim Brotherhood appointed group set foot on Libyan soil, the UN recognized them as the government of Libya. All of this was done to control and steal Libyan assets. During this time,It is obvious to anyone one why the Libyan people support their army and why they pay NO ATTENTION to the UN and Mr Gassam Salame who is from LEBANON and is their so called UN representative appointed by the UN.The people of Libya require all negotiations about their country be done by legitimate Libyan representatives inside their country. As Syria's representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja'afari, told the UN - ""," The same would be stated by the Libyan people if they had a legitimate representative in the UN. Who is the US, UK or any other foreign countryAnd lastly, Turkey -I can tell you now, it will end with no Turkish fighters or militias, or mercenaries left in Libya.