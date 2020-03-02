Social Media

Heavy rain from 29 February triggered flooding and landslides in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, causing widespread damage and at least 3 deaths, according to local media.The rain triggered flooding and landslides causing severe damage in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, particularly western areas, and also in the Baixada Fluminense region of the state.in the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. Belo Horizonte saw its rainiest February in 16 years.A recent report from Brazil's National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (Confederação Nacional do Comércio de Bens, Serviços e Turismo - CNC) said the severe weather caused retail losses of R$203 million (around US$ 45 million).