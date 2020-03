Source: arXiv via Futurism

Scientists have discovered a full, previously-unknown protein inside a meteorite for the first time. Named hemolithin, the new protein contains iron and lithium and may play an important role in seeding life on habitable planets like Earth.Scientists from Harvard, PLEX Corporation and Bruker Scientific discovered hemolithin inIt's one thing to find amino acids floating around out there, but it's entirely another to find them arranged in a structure as complex as a protein. While it's still not clear exactly how hemolithin would have formed in space, individual units of glycine have been predicted to form on the surface of dust grains. Then, warm molecular clouds could have created the right conditions for these units to begin linking up into polymer chains and eventually proteins.By itself, hemolithin doesn't indicate extraterrestrial life, but it could give us a hint of how life may have gotten started on Earth - or other similar planets, for that matter. The atom groupings at the tips of the protein form a type of iron oxide that has been known to absorb photons of light and split water into hydrogen and oxygen., but the pre-print version is currently available on arXiv ( PDF ).