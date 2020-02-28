© Reuters / Mariana Greif

A new MIT study has found no evidence of fraud in Bolivia's 2019 election, despite allegations of serious irregularities by the Organization of American States (OAS), which led to the ousting of Evo Morales in a military coup.John Curiel and Jack R Williams examined the OAS's report and published their findings in the Washington Post on Thursday. "As specialists in election integrity, we find that the statistical evidence does not support the claim of fraud in Bolivia's October election," they wrote.Headlines across the world unquestioningly declared 'overwhelming evidence' of fraud after the OAS claimed "deliberate" and "malicious" attempts had been made to rig the vote in favor of Morales.The MIT study was commissioned by the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR).Morales told RT last November that the OAS had made a "political decision" and played a key role in deposing him, though he was roundly dismissed by Western media at the time - including the Washington Post, which published the latest findings.Deaths did indeed follow; Bolivia was engulfed in riots and protests between Morales supporters and security forces.Curiel and Williams said they had reached out to the OAS for comment, but did not receive a response. The researchers ultimately warned that "relying on unverified tests as proof of fraud is a serious threat to any democracy."