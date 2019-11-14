© REUTERS/Henry Romero

There's absolutely no way that Áñez would have obtained power without the help of the Bolivian military and the police... You essentially have a right-wing dictatorship, a military regime in power now in Bolivia, with no constitutional authority.

So what we've seen here is actually a classic military coup, and I'm shocked there's still some debate over what it was.

The political upheaval in Bolivia is a textbook coup that was carried out through violence and intimidation, Max Blumenthal told RT.Opposition politician Jeanine Añez declared herself interim leader of Bolivia on Wednesday, after President Evo Morales was urged by his country's military chief to step down. But her legitimacy has already come into question. As the editor of the Grayzone Project pointed out, Añez is a fringe figure who garnered only 1.7 percent of the votes cast in Bolivia's last elections.Commenting on possible US ties to the plot, Blumenthal noted that six key coup plotters from the military command of Bolivia were trained and educated at the School of the Americas in Fort Benning, Georgia - an institution notorious for hatching regime change plots and training right-wing military dictators throughout the past decades. A top police official credited with launching the coup, Vladimir Yuri Calderón, even participated in a police training program overseen by the FBI, Blumenthal explained.Washington has hailed the developments in Bolivia as a "significant movement for democracy in the Western Hemisphere" - a statement that essentially endorses a "purge" of Evo Morales' supporters, Blumenthal argued.