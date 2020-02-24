© AFP



U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would like to see Russia and Ukraine mend their relationship, which has been badly damaged by Moscow's seizure of Crimea and the ongoing war between Kyiv's forces and Russia-backed separatists who hold parts of eastern Ukraine."Well, I'd like to see them come together. I think if they came together in the sense that they got along with each other, that would be a great thing," he told reporters on February 23 before departing on Marine Force One for his maiden voyage to India.A reporter had asked Trump to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent accusations that other countries are trying split neighbors Russia and Ukraine apart, saying the two predominantly Slavic and Orthodox Christian countries would be a world superpower if they came together.About 7 percent of Ukraine's territory has remained beyond Kyiv's control since 2014, when Russia occupied and annexed Crimea and backed separatists who seized parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, igniting a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people.Kyiv has accused Russia of trying to further destabilize the country by sowing discord through propaganda and disinformation, frequent cyberattacks, and using energy as a coercive tool. Both countries are embroiled in several international lawsuits related to debt, trade, and seized assets.