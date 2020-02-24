Miramax mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of third degree rape and first-degree sexual assault, while the jury has acquitted him of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape.The jury's decision was delivered on Monday after five days of deliberation and spares him a conviction on charges which would have carried an automatic life sentence. However, he still faces a potential 25 years in prison, which would be an effective life sentence for the 67-year-old producer.Specifically,Jurors had approached the judge on Friday asking to deliver their decision on three of the five counts,However, they were told to keep deliberating instead, as prosecutors refused to accept a partial verdict.The court heard testimony from a total of six women in an effort to establish Weinstein's pattern of predatory behavior over the years. The disgraced mogul was shown to have a pattern of using his unmatched power in Hollywood - and sometimes brute force - to coerce young or inexperienced women into unwanted sexual acts.