© AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas 41

So who get to decide what is 'homophobic'?

New NHS rules allow staff to deny care to patients who show racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ views, but this may lead to subjective judgement and won't protect all personnel, one NHS employee believes.Earlier this week, the UK announced new rules for NHS that are about to take effect in April.Rules permitting medics to do just the same to patients, who were verbally aggressive or outright physically violent, were already in place for quite some time, Mackereth assumed that the whole issue might be more about capitalizing on identity politics issues rather than about really stopping abuse.The decision to introduce new rules came amid reports that more than one in four NHS workers experienced harassment, bullying or abuse from patients, relatives or members of the public while 15 percent faced physical violence. The latter was also the case for more than one third of the ambulance trust staff.The number of NHS workers, who said they were subjected to some form of discrimination, stood at 7.2 percent.