One person's 'sexism' may well be another person's habit or learned backwardness from another age. But who will police this if the UK's NHS goes ahead with its plan to ban treatment to racists & sexists?Just when you thought that the 'One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest' farce of the modern Labour Party (and the wider left) couldn't get more ridiculous, along comes Boris Johnson's NHS establishing that identity politics madness can and does cross the aisles, and is spreading like a virus across the 'liberal' world.Sticks and stones can break your bones of course, and must necessarily be barred from the medical wards and doctor's surgeries. But names can never harm you, at least not so much as to warrant passing the sick and injured by on the other side of the road Someone my age (and class) sometimes can't help themselves from calling women - including medical staff - 'love' or even 'darling'. Up north, women often call men 'duck'; in Scotland, women are often called 'hen' by men and women. I've been told all that's now taboo. Should a 'thanks love' passing my lips as I go under the anesthetic render me beyond the medical pale?'Probably not', I hear you say, but then what if the 'love' in question takes exception and downs medical implements? One person's 'sexism' may well be another person's habit, or learned backwardness from another age. Who will police this?One would imagine not of course, but again, who could tell? And what if it did?All of this follows earlier threats to withhold treatment from people who smoke or are too fat for their own good - none of which have been made good on but were seriously canvassed as possible causes of non-intervention by the health service and it comes amongst a bewildering series of IdPol - Identity Politics - controversies which are tearing the 'progressive left' apart and causing a state of confusion amongst the public.Would insisting on the exclusion of males identifying as women from toilets or changing rooms, women only wards and spaces be 'sexist' under these proposed guidelines, or worse, the worst of the worst this week, 'transphobic'? Would it, could it, result in doctors and nurses downing tools?'Who knows' is the answer and that is the overarching point.