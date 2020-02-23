© Anadolu/Getty Images



İran'ın Hoy kentinde meydana gelen 5.9 büyüklüğündeki deprem, Van'da 3'ü çocuk 7 kişinin hayatını kaybetmesine neden oldu. pic.twitter.com/TYyNIQUlk4 — İhlas Haber Ajansı (@ihacomtr) February 23, 2020

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake kills eight people and leaves 21 others wounded, according to Turkey's interior minister.At least eight people have been killed and 21 others injured in Turkey's Van province following an earthquake early Sunday, the country's interior minister has said.Three of those killed were children, according to Suleyman Soylu, adding that some 1,066 buildings have collapsed.The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority had begun rescue work, Soylu said."Search and rescue efforts are ongoing," he said.The magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Turkey-Iran border region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reporting from Hatay in southern Turkey said authorities are racing against time to reach those affected by the earthquake."Authorities say they are concerned that many people might be trapped in the rubble. Rescue operations are underway.The area is one of the most seismically active areas in the world." He said.Iranian officials said emergency teams have been sent to the affected areas."Our rescue teams have been dispatched to the area. So far, we had no reports of damage or fatalities in the area, which is not a populated area in Iran's West Azarbaijan province," an Iranian official told state television.But another local official said: "It is very likely that there will be casualties and damages," Iran's state television reported.Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.An earthquake last month in eastern Turkey killed more than 40 people while another in Iran had caused structural damage to homes without causing any fatalities.