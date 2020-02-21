No stone throwing or 'rioting' preceded shot

An all too common occurrence

The story of a Palestinian boy who lost an eye after being shot in the face by Israeli police has angered Palestinians across the occupied territories who see the incident as another tragic example of Israel's wrongful targeting of Palestinians with excessive force.Issa's family told local media that the boy had left a restaurant and was headed home when he was shot by police, allegedly at point blank range.Amid a number of unassuming pedestrians and vehicles, a child in a blue hoodie, purportedly Issa, can be seen dashing across the street and disappearing around the corner, out of sight of the camera.Moments later, all the pedestrians in view of the camera suddenly duck their heads, seemingly in response to the gunshots, and beginning running. A group of young men are then seen rushing out from the side street where Issa had entered, carrying his flailing body into a civilian car to be taken to the hospital.In a video published by the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, a Palestinian NGO in the neighboring town of Silwan, Issa's father Wael says his son "escaped death" and that there was likely no brain damage — something the family feared would happen due to the severity of his injuries.Wael added that there was fear that if doctors could not control the internal bleeding, the inflammation from Malek's left eye could spread to his right eye.Israeli police told the media that the officer in question claimed to have fired his weapon at a wall for "calibration" purposes, and that he thought Issa was hit by an alleged Palestinian stone-thrower.According to Haaretz, the Justice Ministry's unit for investigating police officers took statement from eyewitnesses, but was not yet undertaking an official investigation, but rather a "probe" into the incident.As of Wednesday, the policeman in question had not yet been summoned by the ministry to give an official statement on the matter.It remained unclear if the officer was still on active duty following the shooting.The shooting of Issa struck a chord with Palestinians across the occupied territory due to the chilling familiarity of the incident.Palestinians and human rights groups have long criticized Israel for its excessive use of force against Palestinians and the lack of accountability for the Israeli soldiers who commit such crimes.In June, a 21-year-old youth from the town was shot dead during protests. Rights groups later said that he posed no direct threat to soldiers at the time.Locals alleged that the number of arrests in the last half of 2019 is as high as 600, with child arrests in Issawiya making up 41 per cent of all child detentions recorded in East Jerusalem.