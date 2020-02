After failing to convince consumers to buy worm burgers, a Norwegian grocery chain is trying to market burgers made from ground up crickets.Supermarket Meny scrapped the idea of worm burgers after insufficient demand but seem convinced that they can stir up enthusiasm for people to chomp down on insects.According to the article, office staff at Meny were asked to try the cricket burger and they found it very appetizing."It tastes good," says one employee. "Crunchy but with a little unusual taste.""No boycott is needed because there won't even be any sale," added another.However, when cricket burgers were launched at a Mexican restaurant in Soho, New York, they were apparently a "surprise hit."Eating bugs has been heavily promoted by cultural institutions and the media over the past year because people are being readied to accept drastically lower standards of living under disastrous global 'Green New Deal' programs that will make normal meat production vastly more expensive.