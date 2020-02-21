© Getty Images

Doctors working on a clinical trial for treatment of heart disease held back key data, Newsnight has been told.The Excel trial tested whether stents were as effective as open heart surgery at treating patients with a heart problem called left main disease.The data suggested more people fitted with stents were dying after three years.These guidelines recommend both stents and heart surgery for certain patients with left main disease.The authors of the trial said it was carried out rigorously and to accepted academic standards.In the trial,, half the patients were given stents, the other half had open heart surgery.Not all the patients were recruited at the same time. Some were recruited in 2011, others over the years that followed.So, when the first results were published in 2016, the doctors doing the trial knew there was data about what had happened to some of the patients five years after their stent or heart surgery procedure.But they chose to look only at what happened up to three years after the patients' procedures and publish that data.A spokesman for Abbott said: "The study's execution, data collection, analysis and interpretation were entirely performed by independent research organisations. The publication of three-year Excel data reflects the original follow-up period and endpoints the study was powered to assess."The researchers said the outcomes of the study were analysed and reported according to the protocol.Emails from the the trial's safety committee warned that all the data about deaths should be viewed by the researchers and published."It might be very concerning if in the future, suspicions were raised that already available information on mortality was withheld from the cardiology and thoracic surgery community," Dr Lars Wallentin, the head of the safety committee, wrote to the researchers in 2017.He was worried that major European clinical guidelines were being drawn up by heart doctors about how people with left main disease should be treated and the trial results would be used as part of their work.Even without this additional data, there was disagreement among those writing the guidelines about whether stents or surgery was the better treatment for patients.An external reviewer was brought in by the European Society of Cardiology to look at a number of trials and resolve the debate.Newsnight has seen the review. It said that the evidence suggested stents were worse than surgery for those with left main disease."I think most patients would find these differences to be clinically meaningful, I do not believe that both these procedures should receive the same class of recommendation," it said.But the review was not shared with everyone who believed they should have seen it. One of those people was Prof Freemantle, who was involved in the European guidelines.He claims that this calls into question the neutrality of the whole process.The researchers carrying out the trial have agreed to an "independent" review of the raw data.Various names have been put forward by the researchers and the European Society of Cardiology about who is doing the analysis.When approached by the BBC they have all said they are not doing it.Prof John Ioannadis, from Stanford University, an expert on medical research design, said the analysis must be completely independent."They are involved in disseminating the information and running the large conferences that are attended by tens of thousands of people, specialists in the field. And then they also populate the guideline panels that reach the recommendations," he said.The organisations involved and researchers have declared the conflicts of interest, and say that they are effective in managing them. The conflict-of-interest declarations are intended to mitigate against conscious or unconscious bias - or the appearance of it.