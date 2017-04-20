© Nonnakrit / Shutterstock

Too often, the American approach to heart disease amounts to shutting the barn door after the horse has escaped.

Protein accounts for 14 percent of their calories and comes primarily from animal meats that, unlike American meats, are very low in artery-clogging saturated fat. [emphasis mine]

Does saturated fat "clog" your arteries?

Are "clogged arteries" the cause of heart disease?

Most people, doctors included, think atherosclerosis is a luminal-narrowing condition—a so-called "pipe narrowing" condition. It's true that eventually the lumen of a diseased vessel does narrow, but this is sort of like saying the defining feature of a subprime collateralized debt obligation (CDO) is the inevitable default on its underlying assets. By the time that happens, eleven other pathologic things have already happened and you've missed the opportunity for the most impactful intervention to prevent the cascade of events from occurring at all.



To reiterate: atherosclerosis development begins with plaque accumulation in the vessel wall, which is accompanied by expansion of the outer vessel wall without a change in the size of the lumen. Only in advanced disease, and after significant plaque accumulation, does the lumen narrow.

Although the image of coronary arteries as kitchen pipes clogged with fat is simple, familiar, and evocative, it is also wrong.

If heart disease isn't caused by "clogged arteries," what does cause it?

Atherosclerosis is caused by an inflammatory response to sterols in artery walls. Sterol delivery is lipoprotein-mediated, and therefore much better predicted by the number of lipoprotein particles (LDL-P) than by the cholesterol they carry (LDL-C).

News flash: diets high in saturated fat may actually prevent heart disease

Saturated fat is a red herring

They are extremely active physically ; Tsimane men walk an average of 17,000 steps a day, and Tsimane women walk an average of 15,000 steps a day—and they don't sit for long periods. Ms. Brody does mention this in her article.

; Tsimane men walk an average of 17,000 steps a day, and Tsimane women walk an average of 15,000 steps a day—and they don't sit for long periods. Ms. Brody does mention this in her article. They don't eat processed and refined foods. We have been far too focused on calories and macronutrient ratios and not enough on food quality. We now know that hunter - gatherers and pastoralists around the world have thrived on both high-carbohydrate, low-fat diets (like the Tsimane, who get 72 percent of calories from carbohydrate) and low-carbohydrate, high-fat diets (like the Masai and Inuit). But what all hunter - gatherer diets share in common is their complete absence of processed and refined foods.