A minor girl of a migrant family, who had gone to look for potatoes in fields of Naulari village, was attacked and mauled to death by stray dogs. The deceased identified as, Simran (12), was a Class IV student of Naulari primary school. Daughter of Jugal Sharma, a resident of Bihar, and she was presently residing on the farms of Sukhdev Singh, a farmer.As per the information, Simran left her room to collect potatoes from fields for her family on Tuesday evening at about 6 pm. When she did not return till late night, her family members started searching for her.The victim's family members managed to shoo away dogs with much difficulty.Meanwhile, local leaders of LIP have demanded stern action to control stray dogs. Gurdev Singh, a resident of nearby Chak Mafi village, said, "A slaughter house is functioning in Chak Mafi village.When contacted, the SDM, Samrala, Gitika Singh, said she had no information about the incident. "However, I will direct officials concerned to take effective steps to check the menace," the SDM added.