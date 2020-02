© Police of Ukraine/ICTV



Denis, from Pishchanka, was with his grandmother when he was attacked by the dog and later found in a pool of his own bloodA four-year-old boy has died after his throat was ripped out by a Rottweiler in a savage attack at the family home.The young victim was left in a pool of his own blood after the horrific incident in the village of Pishchanka in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region.The boy, Denis, died at the scene from his injuries.The youngster and his grandmother Olga were planning to take a walk when the tragedy occurred.Ludmila, a woman living next door who witnessed the tragedy described the attack to local media : ''The dog was chasing the boy all around the yard savagely mauling and tearing him.Paramedics attended the scene and saw the boy in a pool of his own blood and confirmed the child's death.Mr Bursuk said: ''Officers entered the yard with their guns drawn.The dog was in its enclosure and behaved peacefully.Local media reports suggest the dog was taken into the family home just three weeks ago, after dog lovers Olga and her husband Mykola lost their previous pet.The Rottweiler had never shown any previous signs of violent behaviour.Devastated family members decided to put the Rottweiler to sleep on the day of the attack.''A vet came the same day and gave the dog an injection. It was calm and sad as if it knew it was going to die," said the neighbour Ludmila. Local police are treating the incident as an accident.Police spokeswoman Olga Mashko said: ''A series of forensic examinations is being conducted to establish whether the dog had diseases that could provoke such behaviour.''