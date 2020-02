© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty on all three charges he faced in relation to his scheme to extort over $20 million from sportswear and apparel giant Nike.Avenatti was charged with threatening the sportswear giant that he would stage a news conference exposing its efforts to corrupt college basketball unless it paid him between $15 and $25 million to conduct an internal investigation into his claims.Avenatti, who gained considerable fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her efforts to revoke a non-disclosure agreement against President Donald Trump, showed no reaction as the jury read his verdict Friday."I'm not fucking around with this, and I'm not continuing to play games. And I don't — you know, this isn't complicated," Avenatti told Nike representatives just prior to his arrest in March 2019. "You guys know enough now to know you've got a serious problem."It was revealed during the trial that Avenatti faced nearly $11 million in debt as he attempted to extort Nike.Avenatti's legal woes are far from over. He faces a trial in New York over charges that he stole $300,000 in book proceeds from his former client Daniels and another trial in California that he swindled settlement funds from a client.