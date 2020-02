© Gage Skidmore, Flickr

$1 million per day

Fyre Festival scam

Mike Bloomberg hired Frye Festival promoters to make his campaign memes. Seriously.Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been desperately trying to inject himself into the 2020 election, and according to a recent report from the New York Times. Bloomberg has even gone so far as to hire the marketing team behind the now-infamous Fyre Festival.Jerry Media, the disgraced marketing firm that played a major role in the botched festival, is involved with a meme campaign that hopes to make the 77-year-old candidate look "cool.""The Meme 2020 project" is being organized for Bloomberg by Jerry Media executive director Mick Purzycki who played a major role in the failed Fyre Festival.In a prepared statement, Bloomberg's campaign declined to comment on the involvement of Jerry Media, but admitted the existence of the meme project."Mike Bloomberg 2020 has teamed up with social creators to collaborate with the campaign, including the meme world. While a meme strategy may be new to presidential politics, we're betting it will be an effective component to reach people where they are and compete with President Trump's powerful digital operation," the statement read.It is not entirely clear how Bloomberg teamed up with Jerry Media, but it appears that the former mayor's campaign recruited a variety of online influencers through the branded content platform Tribe.The content of the ads are very strange, and in some cases appear to be "meta" advertisements about advertisements. According to NBC News, theI'd encourage any meme account owner to take schmoney from basically any brand ... because brands are trash and deserve to have their money taken, but this dystopian black mirror simulation is too much for me..." Ostrovsky said.