Clueless Mike Bloomberg hired Fyre Festival marketing team to help him "look cool" for primaries
Fri, 14 Feb 2020 12:32 UTC
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been desperately trying to inject himself into the 2020 election, and according to a recent report from the New York Times. Bloomberg has even gone so far as to hire the marketing team behind the now-infamous Fyre Festival.
Jerry Media, the disgraced marketing firm that played a major role in the botched festival, is involved with a meme campaign that hopes to make the 77-year-old candidate look "cool."
"The Meme 2020 project" is being organized for Bloomberg by Jerry Media executive director Mick Purzycki who played a major role in the failed Fyre Festival.
In a prepared statement, Bloomberg's campaign declined to comment on the involvement of Jerry Media, but admitted the existence of the meme project.
"Mike Bloomberg 2020 has teamed up with social creators to collaborate with the campaign, including the meme world. While a meme strategy may be new to presidential politics, we're betting it will be an effective component to reach people where they are and compete with President Trump's powerful digital operation," the statement read.
It is not entirely clear how Bloomberg teamed up with Jerry Media, but it appears that the former mayor's campaign recruited a variety of online influencers through the branded content platform Tribe.
The content of the ads are very strange, and in some cases appear to be "meta" advertisements about advertisements.
For example, in one sponsored post for "GrapeJuiceBoys," a page with 3.7 million followers, Bloomberg's verified Instagram profile asks for help "looking cool for the upcoming Democratic primary." When the GrapeJuiceBoys reply "I don't think so tbh your vibe is kinda off," Bloomberg's account replies "I put Lamborghini doors on the Escalade."
According to NBC News, the Bloomberg campaign has spent an average of $1 million per day on Facebook advertising in the first two weeks of February. That's five times what the Trump campaign spent during the same two-week period.
Instagram personality Josh Ostrovsky (aka TheFatJewish) who also played a role in the Fyre Festival scam, said that he was also approached by the campaign but declined to get involved because, as a New York native, Bloomberg is one of the few people who he would refuse to work for.
"They asked me to do it, I said no. I grew up in New York City so I can tell you firsthand, Bloomberg is a colossal shitbag. I'd encourage any meme account owner to take schmoney from basically any brand ... because brands are trash and deserve to have their money taken, but this dystopian black mirror simulation is too much for me..." Ostrovsky said.
