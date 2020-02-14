© Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik

As for 'parent #1' and 'parent #2', I have already publicly said it and I will repeat it once more: as long as I am president, we will not have parents #1 and #2, it will be 'mother' and 'father'.

Russia will not introduce politically correct terminology such as "parent #1" and "parent #2" any time soon, Putin told a constitutional reform working group on Thursday, as they discussed family values in Russia.One of the working group members, Russian lawmaker Olga Batalina, told the president that. Putin welcomed the idea but said that it needs careful consideration.Batalina noted that some people who sent proposals to the 75-strong body which is tasked with processing citizens' suggestions on the constitutional reform, would very much like to see 'family' defined as a "union of a man and a woman."Some Western nations have clearly moved beyond such definitions and terms altogether.