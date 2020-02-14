© Kurdistan 24



Very heavy #snowfall in Kani masi-Duhok, Iraq this afternoon 1st February! Accumulations of widely over 30cm reported! #severeweather #ExtremeWeather



Photo by📸 Aras Jabar pic.twitter.com/g3OcsH2Sb1 — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 1, 2020

*world* Deep (40 cm) fresh snow in Soran-Erbil, Iraq yesterday, Feb 13th. Likely near record-breaking event for the area! Thanks to Aras Jabar for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/zJrB2wU5pq — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 14, 2020

Deep snow in Iraqi Kurdistan, Pshdar on Feb 10th. Report by Gazi Bakr, Kashnasy Bumalarza - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/pQcRz9Umos — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 12, 2020

Proper winter has visited the Iraqi Kurdistan region.



Thanks to Hawkar Taha for the report. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/DyeUqMHecM — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 2, 2020

The main road at the Fishkhabour international border crossing in the province of Duhok has been blocked due to unusually heavy snowfall that has covered most cities in the Kurdistan Region, as well as several others southward in Iraq where snow is rarely seen.The Fishkhabour border crossing is located on the Tigris River in Zakho district, 85 km west of Duhok city. It was established in 1991 and remains a key gateway connecting the Kurdistan Region to Syria, though the volume of goods passing through is limited.In the Kurdistan Region, heavy snowfall has blocked the roads connecting main cities with several outlying districts, with local authorities from several areas advising the public to avoid driving on certain roads until they are cleared.Officials in Erbil province's Soran district instructed citizens on Thursday not to drive on the Erbil-Soran and Soran-Haji Omaran main roads until the municipal workers have cleared them.Mountains areas within the Kurdistan Region receive snow yearly during the winter months that can last until summertime before melting away.