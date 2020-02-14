Local sources reported that transportation has been closed due to snow accumulation, stopping travelers and transport of goods between the Kurdistan Region and Syria.
The Fishkhabour border crossing is located on the Tigris River in Zakho district, 85 km west of Duhok city. It was established in 1991 and remains a key gateway connecting the Kurdistan Region to Syria, though the volume of goods passing through is limited.
Very heavy #snowfall in Kani masi-Duhok, Iraq this afternoon 1st February! Accumulations of widely over 30cm reported! #severeweather #ExtremeWeather— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 1, 2020
For the past week, the Kurdistan Region has experienced heavy bouts of snowfall and storms blocking the movements of cars between the cities, most of the districts in Duhok, Sulaimani and Erbil announced a two day holiday as snow paralyzed routine life of students and employees.
*world* Deep (40 cm) fresh snow in Soran-Erbil, Iraq yesterday, Feb 13th. Likely near record-breaking event for the area! Thanks to Aras Jabar for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/zJrB2wU5pq— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 14, 2020
Residents of multiple Iraqi cities as well, including the capital of Baghdad, have seen snow in their hometowns for the first time in over a decade.
In the Kurdistan Region, heavy snowfall has blocked the roads connecting main cities with several outlying districts, with local authorities from several areas advising the public to avoid driving on certain roads until they are cleared.
Officials in Erbil province's Soran district instructed citizens on Thursday not to drive on the Erbil-Soran and Soran-Haji Omaran main roads until the municipal workers have cleared them.
This year's winter snowfall in January reached city centers, blocking main roads, and increasing traffic accidents across the autonomous federal region.
Deep snow in Iraqi Kurdistan, Pshdar on Feb 10th. Report by Gazi Bakr, Kashnasy Bumalarza - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/pQcRz9Umos— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 12, 2020
Proper winter has visited the Iraqi Kurdistan region.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 2, 2020
