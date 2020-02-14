Mexico's mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupted Thursday, with a dramatic show of lava flying from its crater and an ash column rising some 1,500 meters (4,921 feet) into the night sky.According to reports, the explosion occurred at 00:55 local time (06:55 GMT).Popocatepetl is 5,426 meters (17,802 feet) tall and is the second-highest mountain in Mexico and the fifth-highest in North America.El Popo, as it is affectionately known locally, is one of Mexico's most active volcanoes.Source: Reuters