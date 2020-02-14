The collapse of mud houses in remote mountainous Daikundi province caused deaths, six from single familyHeavy snow and avalanches claimed at least 15 lives, including six people of a single family in Afghanistan, an official confirmed on Thursday.Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Assadullah Sarwari, regional head of the Afghanistan Disasters Management Authority in central Daikundi province said, avalanches have caused death and destruction in the past 24 hours.He confirmed the death of 15 people, including six members of a single-family. "Among the victims included two pregnant women who died because of their inability to reach to hospital for the delivery", he said.Dozens of casualties -- most of them caused by mud houses collapsing in remote parts of the mountainous country -- were reported from different parts of the country last month due to harsh winter.