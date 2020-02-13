The AHDB [Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board] has sent a letter to the BBC criticising its claim that 'the single biggest way' to fight climate change is to eat less meat.AHDB's chief executive Jane King sent the letter regarding the BBC News article 'Climate change: Where we are in seven charts and what you can do to help'.In the article, the BBC said 'the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on the planet is to modify your diet to include less meat - according to recent studies'.Now the AHDB has questioned the sources used in the statement,The statutory levy board raised similar concerns regarding the Panorama programme 'Climate change what can we do?', which aired in October 2019.To date, the board has not received a reply from the broadcaster.The letter adds that assessing the environmental impact of livestock production on GHG emissions alone is 'extremely simplistic'."As the positive impact grazing lands have on carbon sequestration, biodiversity, providing habitats and food sources for wildlife, all while utilising the swathes of agricultural land unsuitable for cropping, are largely overlooked," AHDB's letter says.