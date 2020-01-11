The insidious flaw with the "less meat" argument is that it implies that meat is bad (when, of course, it isn't) while looking the other way as it advances soil-depleting, GMO soy, faux meat products at the expense of nutritionally superior, regenerative beef and dairy alternatives that are essential for enhancing soil carbon, reviving pasture ecosystems, and just now gaining a foothold in supermarkets.Let's look closer.They additionally concentrate the wealth generated by what we eat into the hands of a few high-tech entrepreneurs, who, like business vultures, use disingenuous arguments to simply make "lab meat" a vehicle for Intellectual property (IP) capitalization. What matters to them are the patents, not the "products" — 14 patents, in fact, in every bite of Pat Brown's shameless fillet — with a war chest, at last count, of over two billion dollars. Were that money applied to regenerative grazing, we could end hunger and desertification in Africa.Grass-fed meats will be cost competitive with CAFO products in the same way that solar is now competitive with fossil fuels. You don't hear people saying "less energy." You hear them say "clean energy," "renewable energy," etc. Those exact same sentiments will be applied to meat, not "less," but "better."