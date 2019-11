© Catherine Falls



It's completely unnecessary to go vegan.

Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, leading scientists have said, as they warned it is not more environmentally-friendly to go vegan.Prof. Geoff Simm, Director of Global Academy Agriculture and Food Security at the University of Edinburgh , said: "I think (livestock farmers) do feel they are being demonised.Prof Mike Coffey, from Scotland's Rural College , added: ""If everybody went vegan it would be devastating for the UK environment. Animals bred for food help boost biodiversity."Researchers are currently attempting to breed more environmentally friendly cattle, which grow faster and eat less, which could further reduce the sector's carbon footprint by reducing the amount of methane released by cows.This could also lead to shoppers in the next few years being able to check the label of their food to discover the environmental impact it has had, they added.Prof Coffey said that the difference in methane emissions from best and worst cattle was about 30 per cent and that if all UK farmers used the most efficient animals this could reduce carbon emissions by nearly a third.He said by next year farmers will able to select bulls for breeding that will father dairy cows that consume less feed for the amount of milk they produce.But Prof Coffey said the next stage will be trying to measure the methane given off by different breeds of cattle to find which are the lowest emitters.He added: "By next year farmers will be able to select bulls whose daughters consume less feed for the amount of milk they produce."Where we go next is can we actually measure methane emissions from groups of animals."Prof Coffey said that soon shoppers could be able to check meat labels to find out how much environmental impact their food has had.He added: "My expectation is that at some point in the near future there will be product labels that relates to the efficiency or carbon impact of the food."