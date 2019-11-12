Complaint

Professor Robert Pickard, emeritus professor of neurobiology at Cardiff University, said the agricultural industry had been 'the butt of an enormous journalistic effort to sell copy by producing totally indefensible headlines' about red meat causing cancer.Prof Pickard also hit out at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report which claimed processed meats 'definitely' cause cancer and lean red meat 'probably' causes cancer.Speaking at NFU Cymru's annual conference in Llandrindod Wells last week (November 7), he said:"If you feed plutonium to laboratory mice, they will develop tumours, sometimes within days. After about three or four weeks, they will all be developing tumours."If you feed processed meat to the same laboratory mice, they will just get fat."Prof Pickard went on to say he has not had a single complaint from the authors of the report, despite publicly criticising it in the years since its publication."But I have had lots of letters from other people in the scientific community, and practising doctors, saying 'thank you very much for putting the record straight'," he added."It is the most perfect food for a human being, and coming close behind it is milk. Babies build their entire bodies getting nothing but milk for months and months."