Norway's newly appointed Health Minister Sylvi Listhaug, no stranger to controversy, has once again stirred the public by claiming that she wants to avoid becoming the "moral police" and instead intends to let fellow Norwegians indulge in bad habits as they please.Progress Party figurehead and newly-minted Health Minister Sylvi Listhaug has shocked her compatriots with an unorthodox stance on nutrition, alcohol, and tobacco., I believe", Listhaug told national broadcaster NRK "My starting point for the job is very simple.", she explained.Listhaug, who this weekend"I believe manyThey feel they almost need to hide away, and I believe that's stupid", 41-year-old Listhaug, herself a social smoker, said. "Although smoking isn't good, because it is harmful,Meanwhile, Listhaug's rather unorthodox stance has triggered a lot of criticism."She seems to have little understanding of what public health really is and what her task as minister in that area is", Norwegian Cancer Society Secretary General Anne Lise Ryel told NRK She fears that Listhaug, through her influence and eloquence, will affect many Norwegians."Many will adhere to what she says. That is to say, public health has been set back many decades", Ryel said."This is wide off the target. It's madness. Contrary to what the whole community is trying to work against", trainer and fitness activist Anki Eie told NRK . "This is quite the opposite of how we work in this industry. It's scary that it comes from a minister. This will break down our health"."I have only been one hour at the new office, and then the journalists were all over me", Listhaug laughed. She also pledged to prioritise care for the elderly, such as nursing homes and senior homes.Listhaug, a mother of three and a devout Christian, became