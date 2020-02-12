© Getty Images / Eskay Lim 53

With the number of non-dollar deals rising, Moscow and Brussels are discussing ways to boost the volume of settlements in euros or rubles, says Russia's envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov."We have dialogue [about switching to rubles and euro in settlements], and the share of settlements in euros is gradually growing," Chizhov said.Both Russia and the EU have common economic and political interests, but the existing anti-Russian sanctions hamper bilateral cooperation, Chizhov stressed. However, the European restrictions are off the table, and Moscow is not going to ask to lift them until Brussels has enough political will to "break the deadlock."