Chaos broke out at an airport in Venezuela's capital Caracas, when Juan Guaido, who was declared interim president by the opposition, returned from an overseas trip.On Tuesday, Guaido arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas after completing a support-seeking tour abroad, during which he attended US President Donald Trump's annual State of the Union Address in Washington.The tensions first erupted when the politician was passing immigration control. As he was talking to an immigration officer, Guaido was suddenly confronted by an angry woman who accused him of "selling out the country." She was wearing a bright red T-shirt, often sported by the supporters of Guaido's chief opponent, President Nicolas Maduro.A heated argument ensued, during which the woman doused the opposition leader with water.After ditching the protester, Guaido met with his wife Fabiana Rosales, several opposition lawmakers, and a cheering group of his supporters.The opposition-controlled parliament elected its then-speaker Guaido as interim president of Venezuela in January last year. He has staged several large rallies in Caracas and other cities since then, some of which have spiraled into rioting and clashes with police.The opposition leader called on the army and police to join the demonstrations to oust Maduro